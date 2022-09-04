Congress holds rally against price rise at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan; Rahul, top leaders to take part

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Workers install a helium-filled balloon at the Ramlila Maidan for the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally by Congress party to protest against the rising inflation, in New Delhi.

Congress 'halla bol' rally: Congress held a 'Mehngai par halla bol' protest rally on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital against price rise and policies of the Union government. Hundreds of party workers from the neighbouring states of Delhi and party leaders from all over India have participated in the rally.

Adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi in view of the Congress' protest. The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory on its official Twitter handle, alerting the commuters about road closures on Sunday. According to police, paramilitary forces have been deployed along with the local police at the venue for the rally and metal detectors will also be placed at the entry points of the ground.

"Due to a protest call by the Indian National congress at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow, some stretches around the venue shall observe road closure," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Saturday. It advised commuters to avoid some stretches that will remain closed due to the rally.

Congress leaders held press conferences in 22 cities across the country early this week and gave a "Dilli Chalo" call for its ''Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally'' at Ramlila Maidan on September 4. The rally will be addressed by senior Congress leaders, including the party's former president Rahul Gandhi. In a Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi had said the biggest problems facing the country today are unemployment, inflation and growing hatred. Just before the rally, he targetted PM Modi saying 'king' is only ensuring profit to his friends while the public today has to think ten times before buying even the essential things. Blaming PM Modi for the price rise, Rahul Gandhi said he and his party will continue raising voices against inflation. "The king will have to listen," he tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said the Centre has been "misusing the CBI and ED" to "silence the Opposition" but the party will continue to raise its voice against the rising inflation and imposition of GST on essential food items.

