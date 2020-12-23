Sister Abhaya murder case: Priest, nun sentenced to life imprisonment by CBI court

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI The 19-year-old nun Abhaya was murdered in 1992.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday sentenced a priest and a nun to life imrisonment in connection with Sister Abhaya murder case.

The special CBI court sentenced accused Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy to life term holding them responsible for the murder of 19-year-old nun Abhaya in 1992. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 5.50 lakh respectively on the two convicts, news agency ANI reported.

The court had on Tuesday found the two guilty of the murder of Sister Abhaya, who was found dead in a well in St Pius convent in Kottayam in 1992.

The Special court had said the accused were guilty of murder in the case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (tamperingof evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused in the case, which witnessed plenty of twists and turns, were finally arrested in 2008 over 16 years after the crime.

