Image Source : FILE/PTI 37 doctors of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital found Covid positive

At least 37 doctors of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital have tested Covid-19 positive since March. These include senior, junior and resident doctors.

They were found to have mild symptoms, and are out of danger. All of them had received both vaccine doses.

Earlier this week, over 40 doctors of Lucknow's King George's Medical University were found infected with the virus. Most of the doctors had already received both jabs of the coronavirus vaccine.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157. The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11, while on November 19, the city recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality since the pandemic began.

