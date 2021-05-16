India records 3,11,170 new COVID cases, 4,077 deaths in past 24 hours

India on Sunday recorded 3,11,170 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,077 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,62,437 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,07,95,335. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,46,84,077, with 36,18,458 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,70,284. A total of 18,22,20,164 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
The country's case tally crossed the two-crore mark on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|216
|16
|6267
|42
|85
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|207467
|3680
|1194582
|18739
|9271
|98
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2251
|49
|19293
|199
|78
|1
|4
|Assam
|45355
|2030
|277501
|3254
|2123
|63
|5
|Bihar
|82487
|7077
|558785
|14340
|3743
|73
|6
|Chandigarh
|7847
|311
|46231
|963
|625
|8
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|110401
|5563
|785598
|13098
|11590
|129
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|867
|60
|8576
|172
|4
|9
|Delhi
|66295
|5499
|1299872
|11592
|21244
|337
|10
|Goa
|30774
|1613
|101712
|3512
|2056
|58
|11
|Gujarat
|111263
|6110
|624107
|15076
|9039
|95
|12
|Haryana
|95946
|3061
|582820
|12593
|6546
|144
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|39575
|48
|116033
|4137
|2254
|56
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|51475
|526
|185902
|4140
|3090
|63
|15
|Jharkhand
|41386
|3670
|267364
|6762
|4431
|65
|16
|Karnataka
|605515
|6890
|1544982
|34425
|21434
|349
|17
|Kerala
|445692
|3142
|1666232
|29442
|6339
|96
|18
|Ladakh
|1549
|5
|14619
|180
|165
|2
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1150
|13
|3487
|95
|13
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|99970
|4474
|617396
|11973
|6913
|72
|21
|Maharashtra
|496498
|25185
|4767053
|59073
|80512
|960
|22
|Manipur
|6215
|317
|32275
|403
|562
|10
|23
|Meghalaya
|4338
|324
|18124
|215
|301
|21
|24
|Mizoram
|2158
|93
|6498
|87
|24
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|3985
|244
|13654
|54
|196
|6
|26
|Odisha
|95743
|1003
|502455
|10781
|2294
|21
|27
|Puducherry
|17228
|196
|64198
|1774
|1119
|20
|28
|Punjab
|77789
|1570
|401273
|8125
|11693
|216
|29
|Rajasthan
|208698
|4055
|634070
|17481
|6621
|149
|30
|Sikkim
|3010
|8
|7857
|202
|203
|5
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|207789
|12450
|1339887
|20905
|17359
|303
|32
|Telangana
|53072
|1760
|469007
|6026
|2928
|32
|33
|Tripura
|4863
|633
|35522
|126
|431
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|80000
|621
|198616
|4836
|4623
|197
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|177643
|16172
|1414259
|28404
|17238
|281
|36
|West Bengal
|131948
|156
|969228
|19211
|13137
|144
|Total#
|3618458
|55344
|20795335
|362437
|270284
|4077
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said the number of vaccine doses administered in India will reach 51.6 crore by the end of July. India has so far administered over 18 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries. Vardhan, during his discussion with the health ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, said vaccine production was being ramped up to cater to the increased demand.
"Production of vaccines is being steadily ramped up to cater to increased demand while vaccines that are being produced now continue to be equitably apportioned and swiftly sent to States/Union Territories.
Also, Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Saturday said the COVID-19 pandemic is probably India's greatest challenge since independence and added that in many places the government was not present to help the people for various reasons.
Addressing a virtual event organised by the University of Chicago Center in Delhi, Rajan said India needs a quick bankruptcy process for the MSME sector.
"This is a tragic time in India given the pandemic. COVID-19 pandemic is probably India's greatest challenge since independence," he said.
"When the pandemic hit first, the challenge was largely economic as a result of lockdowns, now the challenge is both economic and personal, and there will also be a social element to it as we go forward," he added.