Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Sikkim Assembly Election Winner List 2024: The counting of votes for the 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim is currently underway, following the election held in a single phase on April 19, which coincided with the Lok Sabha elections. The Prem Singh Tamang-led Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is aiming for a second consecutive term in 2024, while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), led by former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, is seeking to regain power. The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAPS) may also impact the outcome of the Assembly election results. In the 2019 Sikkim Assembly polls, the SKM won 17 of the 32 seats, narrowly defeating the SDF, which secured 15 constituencies. Recently, on March 23, the BJP called off its alliance with the ruling SKM and decided to contest both the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls independently. Despite this, the SKM has not ruled out the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the BJP, similar to the arrangement made after the 2019 elections. It will be interesting to see whether the SKM can secure another term or if the SDF can make a comeback.

Key candidates and seats to watch out for in the Sikkim Assembly elections include Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Tamang is contesting from two assembly seats: Rhenock in Gangtok district and Soreng-Chakung in Soreng district. SKM chief's wife, Krishna Kumari, is contesting from Namchi-Singhithang against SDF's Bimal Rai in a quadrangular contest.

SDF chief Pawan Kumar Chamling is seeking a record ninth term as MLA, contesting from Poklok-Kamrang in Namchi and Namcheybung in Gangtok. In Namcheybung, Chamling faces a quadrangular contest against former bureaucrat and SKM nominee Raju Basnet, BJP's Pooja Sharma, and CAP-Sikkim's Severine Rai. In Poklok-Kamrang, his main opponent is SKM's Bhoj Raj Rai.

Other notable candidates include SDF vice president and former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, contesting from Barfung (BL) against SKM's RD Bhutia, and Sikkim BJP president D R Thapa, contesting from Upper Burtuk against SKM's Kala Rai.

Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024: Complete list of constituencies and its leading/winning candidates: