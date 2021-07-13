SII signs pact with RDIF to manufacture Sputnik V, production to begin in September

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SII signs pact with RDIF to manufacture Sputnik V

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine producer, will start production of Sputnik V vaccine in September.

As part of the technical transfer process, the SII has already received cell and vector samples from Gamaleya Center. The Pune-based biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals company will make over 300 million doses in India every year.

The SII is currently manufacturing Covishield, the local version of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Covovax (developed by Novavax) and conducting trials of Codagenix in the UK.

The first batch of Sputnik vaccine is expected to be produced at SII’s facilities in September, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said.

“I am delighted to partner with RDIF to manufacture the Sputnik vaccine. We hope to make millions of doses in the coming months with trial batches starting in the month of September," he said.

"With high efficacy and a good safety profile, it is critical that the Sputnik vaccine is accessible in full measure for people across India and the world. Given the uncertainty of the virus, it is important for international institutes, and governments to collaborate and further bolster up our fight against the pandemic,” Poonawalla added.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said that the strategic partnership with SII is a major step to substantially increase production capabilities and demonstrate a perfect example of joining forces and expertise to save lives both in India and around the world.

"With technology transfer underway we expect the first batches of the vaccine to be produced jointly with SII in coming months," Dmitriev said.

READ MORE: Australian MP Craig Kelly lauds Yogi Adityanath for Covid-19 management

READ MORE: Crowds without masks in hill stations matter of concern: PM Modi

Latest India News