Sidhu to visit Delhi on October 14; 'organisational matters' to be discussed with Rawat, Venugopal

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Tuesday announced that Navjot Singh Sidhu will arrive in Delhi on October 14 to hold discussions with him and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal. As per Rawat, the discussion will be on "organizational matters" of the state Congress.

The political crisis in Punjab was elevated when Sidhu had submitted his resignation as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, shortly after Charanjit Singh Channi got inducted as the new CM of Punjab.

Ever since the move, reports of an uncomfortable truce between Sidhu and Channi have been doing rounds. Sidhu also skipped the wedding ceremony of the Chief Minister's son. He did not cite any reason for his absence.

However, soon after his resignation, Sidhu had agreed upon staying put as the Chief of Punjab Congress Committee. He is yet to formally withdraw his resignation.

In a video gone viral, Sidhu was heard saying, "If the son of Bhagwant Sidhu (his father) was allowed to lead, then you would have seen... Congress is in a dying stage...". The remarks were seen as an embarrassment to his party's central leadership, which had backed him throughout his open rebellion against Amarinder Singh.

