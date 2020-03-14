Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
  4. BREAKING: Siddhivinayak Temple to provide hand sanitizers to every devotee amid COVID-19 crisis

Siddhivinayak Temple Trust on Saturday announced that the devotees entering the premises will provide hand sanitizers to prevent the spreading of coronavirus. 

New Delhi Published on: March 14, 2020 11:16 IST
Siddhivinayak Temple Trust on Saturday announced that the devotees entering the premises will provided hand sanitizers to prevent the spreading of coronavirus. 

Aadesh Bandekar, Chairman, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust said: "Every devotee is being provided with hand sanitizer while entering the temple premises. The temple floors and hand railings are being cleaned and sanitized frequently."

Coronavirus outbreak has caused widespread infections and deaths all around the world. In India, the number of infected persons are more than 80. 

(With inputs from ANI)

