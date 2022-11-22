Shraddha Walkar murder case: Polygraph test on Aftab likely today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stands guard as a team of investigators arrive at the residence of Aftab Ameen Poonawala

Delhi Police is likely to conduct a polygraph test on Aftab Poonawala, accused of killing and chopping off Shraddha Walkar, on Tuesday (today.) Walkar was murdered by 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala, who sawed her body into 35 pieces and dumped the body parts across the city over several days past midnight, police said.

Police may also seek an extension of Aftab's custody as it is still to recover the alleged murder weapon, Shraddha's skull, clothes, and phone. Till now the police have only been able to recover a few bones.

Police has also recorded statements of two men in Maharashtra's Palghar from whom Shraddha Walkar had sought assistance after she was assaulted by the accused in 2020, officials said.

CBI to take over?

A PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a direction to transfer the investigation into the Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to the CBI, alleging that presence of media and public at places of recovery amounts to tampering of evidence.

The plea, which is likely to be listed for hearing on Wednesday, alleged that so far the Delhi Police has revealed each and every detail to the media and public regarding the investigation which is not permitted under the law.

It claimed that the alleged place of the incident has not been sealed by the Delhi Police till date which is continuously being accessed by the public and media personnel.

