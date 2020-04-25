Shops in Jaipur to remain closed as COVID-19 cases rise

Shops will not be opened today in Jaipur as coronavirus cases in the city are on the rise. The decision has been taken by the Rajasthan government to keep the shops closed despite the Centre's order to allow certain non-essential services and shops to open across the country as a measure of relaxation in the lockdown.

As per reports, the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan will take a final call on this by evening.

Rajasthan has seen a growing number of coronavirus cases in several parts of the state. Curfew is in place in several parts of Rajasthan.

