Slain Shopian truck drivers' relatives protest in Rajasthan

Image Source : ANI Slain Shopian truck driver's relatives protest in Rajasthan

Major protests were staged in Alwar and Bharatpur by the families of truck driver Illias Khan (from Alwar) and his helper Zahid Khan (from Bharapur) on arrival of their bodies from Kashmir on Friday night. They were killed by terrorists in Kashmir on Thursday night.

The family members refused to accept bodies and demanded compensation of Rs 15 lakh and government job for the kin.

In case of Illias Khan, the Mev members warned the administration to announce disbursement of Rs 15 lakh compensation by 5 p.m. on Saturday or be prepared for Alwar-Bhiwadi Highway jam.

Similarly, Zahid's family members and villagers also warned of a protest.

However, the deadlock ended on Saturday evening when Illias's family accepted Rs 6.5 lakh compensation. Another Rs 3.5 lakh would be collected and given to his family. The administration also agreed to provide job to his family member in Anganwadi.

Similarly, Zahid's relatives also accepted the proposed Rs 7.5 lakh compensation. Zahid's last rites were performed on 8.50 p.m, confirmed police officials.

But there was no confirmation about Illias's last rites till the time of filing of this report.

Bhiwadi SHO Ajit Singh didn't take the call. The Police control room officials said they were yet to be informed about last rites.

Earlier on October 16, another truck driver from Bharatpur in Rajasthan was killed in Kashmir.

Irked by attacks, the truckers associations in Rajasthan have decided not to travel to Kashmir till adequate security was arranged by the central government.

ALSO READ |

ALSO READ |