J&K: Another terrorist killed during encounter with security forces

Shopian encounter: One army personnel, one more terrorist killed in Wangam

Another terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, in the wee hours of Sunday. The gunfight had begun in Wangam area of the Shopian district. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, a total of two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the encounter so far.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow," the police force tweeted.

As per the Chinar Corps, another army personnel who was injured earlier during the operation has been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital and is stable.

"Op Wangam, Shopian. #Update. One Army soldier killed in action. Another Army soldier injured, evacuated to 92 Base Hospital & is stable. Joint operation in progress," the Chinar Corps tweeted.

(With ANI inputs)

