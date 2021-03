Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

At least one terrorist has been killed and two army jawans injured in the encounter in Wangam area of Shopian district, said Kashmir Police IG Vijay Kumar. As per reports, 2-3 terrorists may have been hiding in the area.

A cordon and search operation was launched in Wangam after input of the presence of terrorists in the region. More to follow.

Latest India News