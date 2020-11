Image Source : PTI Two unidentified terrorist killed in encounter in JK's Shopian

At least two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised in an ongoing operation in Kutpora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the troops of 178 Bn CRPF along with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint cordon and search operation in Kutpora, Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

A brief exchange of fire had occurred between the troops and terrorists at 6 am, news agency ANI reported.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage