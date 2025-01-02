Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to Atishi over farmers' schemes, Delhi CM hits back with 'Dawood' jibe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for not implementing the farmer-friendly Centre’s schemes for the farm sector and said that farmers in the national capital are 'upset' and 'worried'.

In his letter to Atishi dated January 1, Chouhan expressed concern over the condition of farmers in Delhi, saying the Aam Aadmi Party-led government did not made proper decisions in the interest of agriculturists. "I am writing this letter to you with great sadness. You have never made appropriate decisions in the interest of farmers in Delhi. The farmer-friendly schemes of the Central Government have also been prevented from being implemented in Delhi by your government. Your government has no sympathy for farmers," said Chouhan.

"Today the farmers of Delhi are upset and worried. Due to the non-implementation of many farmer welfare schemes of the Center by the Delhi Government, the farmer brothers and sisters are being deprived of the benefits of these schemes. I had earlier also written a letter to you and informed you about the problems of the farmers of Delhi, but it is a matter of concern that your government has not resolved these problems," he said.

The Union Minister also targeted former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the AAP leader has always taken political advantage by making big announcements before elections. "As soon as Kejriwal came to power, instead of taking public welfare decisions, he cried about his own problems," he added.

Delhi CM hits back with 'Dawood' jibe

Responding to Shivraj Singh's letter, the Delhi Chief Minister took a sharp jibe, remarking that the BJP discussing farmers' welfare is like underworld don Dawood Ibrahim preaching on non-violence.

She further said that the condition of farmers has never been as bad as it was during BJP's rule. "Farmers in Punjab are on hunger strike, ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk to them."

Atishi urged stop playing politics with farmers. "Bullets and lathis were fired on farmers during BJP's rule," she added.

Also Read: PM to lay foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College in Delhi, to inaugurate development projects

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Massive blast at steel plant in Tirupati district, six injured