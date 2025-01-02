Andhra Pradesh: Massive blast at steel plant in Tirupati district, six injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

Blast at steel plant: As many as six people were injured after a massive explosion rocked the Agrawal Steel Plant at Pennepalli in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night. The incident took place around 10:15 pm on Wednesday.

The explosion, accompanied by a loud noise, created panic in the nearby villages. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a large fireball erupt from the plant, followed by several smaller blasts.

Boiler malfunction caused an explosion

The incident happened when the boiler of the plant reportedly malfunctioned, causing the explosion. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of nearby houses and caused significant damage to buildings in the area.

The injured workers were rushed to government hospitals in Nellore and Naidupeta for treatment. The plant has been temporarily shut down and an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

Also Read: Bhopal gas disaster: City gets rid of Union Carbide factory's toxic waste 40 years after horrific tragedy

Also Read: Another Bangladeshi national staying illegally in Delhi deported, total of 25 so far