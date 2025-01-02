Another Bangladeshi national staying illegally in Delhi deported, total of 25 so far

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mohammad Bablu is a resident of Dimra village of Dhaka

Delhi Police continues its crackdown on Bangladeshi nationals who are staying illegally in the national capital. On Thursday, a Bangladeshi living illegally was caught in the Vasant Kunj police station area. Mohammad Bablu is a resident of Dimra village of Dhaka who is being deported with the help of FRRO. A total of 25 Bangladeshis have recently been deported to Bangladesh by South West District.

Delhi Police has identified and deported 11 Bangladeshi nationals who were found staying illegally in the capital, an official said. During an operation carried out at Mahipalpur in southwest Delhi, 15 Bangladeshi nationals were found staying in hotels without valid documents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), Surendra Choudhary, said.

Apart from these, last Sunday South Delhi Police deported 7 Bangladeshis. A total of 33 Bangladeshis have been deported. Many more suspected Bangladeshis have been identified by different districts whose documents are being cross-verified.

The deportees aged between 21 and 48 years hailed from different districts in Bangladesh, including Cumilla, Gazipur, Dhaka, and Sunamganj. They admitted to have entered India on tourist visas and staying in Delhi even after the terms expired, the officer said.

9 Bangladeshis arrested in Maharashtra

The crackdown also continues in Maharashtra. According to preliminary information received, during the raid in Vartak Nagar area of ​​Thane, the police identified three Bangladeshi women who did not have proper documents. Police took action under sections of the Passport Act. During interrogation, women said that they used to work as waiters in a hotel. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) till Wednesday has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India and staying in the country without proper documents. With this, the ATS has arrested 43 Bangladeshi nationals in 19 cases last month as part of a special drive. The latest action was taken with the help of local police in Mumbai, Nashik, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the last four days. Nine Bangladeshi nationals — eight males and one female — were arrested, he said. The accused got Aadhaar cards made using forged documents, the official said. Police have registered five cases against them under the Foreigners Act and other relevant legal provisions, he added.