Shivamogga explosion: Karnataka CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for kin of deceased

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of those who have lost their lives in the explosion in Shivamogga district last night. The chief minister confirmed that at least 5 people died in the explosion at a quarry in Hunasodu village of Shivamogga.

A loud sound of the explosion of a truckload of explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, sent shockwaves in neighboring areas. Yediyurappa also assured that the MP from the constituency BY Raghavendra along with the other officials is looking into the matter.

Yediyurappa, himself, will visit the spot along with the Mines Minister of the state.

While speaking to the media, he said, "Such incidents should not happen. Illegal mining will be dealt with properly. We have already stopped illegal mining, we will stop all such minings."

He also assured of a probe into the matter. "Let the investigation take place, let the report come, we'll take action," Yediyurappa said.

