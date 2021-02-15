Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Shiv Sena workers vandalise restaurant in Bhopal on Valentine's Day, misbehave with visitors - VIDEO

Scores of Shiv Sena workers on Sunday went on rampage in the BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Visuals show that Sena workers barged into a restaurant in the capital and vandalised the property. They even misbehaved with the visitors are the restaurants

"Ye bharatiya sanskriti hai? (Is this India's culture?)" a Shiv Sena worker can be heard as saying in the video.

The incident took place in Habibganj area of Bhopal. According to reports, the Sena workers also misbehaved with the staff and the women present in the restaurant.

Police said that a case has been lodged against those involved in the vandalization.

Meanwhile, Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has denied the involvement of her party workers in the incident. She tweeted that individuals involved in the incident are not Shiv Sena workers.

