Sheena Bora murder case: Bones, remains of victim that went missing found at CBI office in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The body of Sheena Bora was allegedly burnt in a forest in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Days after the announcement that parts of the alleged skeleton of Sheena Bora were untraceable, the prosecution revealed on Wednesday that these remains were, in fact, located at the CBI's office in New Delhi. 24-year-old Sheena Bora was reportedly murdered by her mother, Indrani Mukerjea and others in 2012. This disclosure coincided with the trial court receiving an email claiming that Sheena's bones were not missing but were in the possession of a forensic expert who had examined them and who was deposing before the court as a witness. This witness had suddenly amassed wealth, the email further alleged, as per news agency PTI.

CBI Judge calls for probe into allegations on missing remains

The special CBI judge SP Naik Nimbalkar informed the defence lawyers present in the court on Wednesday about the email. After reading it, the lawyers submitted that the allegation should be investigated. The judge then sought a response from the central probe agency. The prosecution noted that it had first informed the court about Sheena's remains being untraceable on April 24, and on June 10 it further stated that they could not be found.

"Meanwhile, again after going through the office 'malkhana' (store). The articles i.e. the bones are found to be lying in the malkhana," prosecutor CJ Nandode said. The CBI did not rely on these articles as evidence as they were not cited in the chargesheet, and it wanted to proceed without bringing them on record, the prosecution added. The court then resumed the cross-examination of the forensic expert.

Sheena Bora murder case

Indrani Mukerjea, a former high-profile media executive, has recently been granted bail. Mukerjea is the primary suspect in the infamous murder case that shocked the nation. The case centers around the tragic death of Sheena Bora, which came to public attention in 2015, despite the crime occurring three years earlier.

According to the allegations, in April 2012, Sheena was strangled in a car by her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, with the assistance of Indrani's ex-husband, Sanjeev Khanna, and her driver, Shyamvar Rai. Following the murder, Bora's body was allegedly taken to a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district, where it was set ablaze in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Sheena Bora was Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from a previous relationship, a fact that added another layer of complexity and intrigue to the case. The revelations and subsequent investigation not only highlighted the gruesome nature of the crime but also drew significant media attention due to Mukerjea's prominent social status and her connections in the media industry.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Demand to ban 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story' raised, CBI moves Mumbai Special Court