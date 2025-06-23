Shashi Tharoor's praise for PM Modi shared by PMO, sparks speculation and stir within Congress Shashi Tharoor's praise of PM Modi and its promotion by the PMO has sparked political speculation and internal tensions within the Congress party.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's recent opinion piece lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ignited political ripples both within the Congress party and across the wider political spectrum. The article, titled "Lessons from Operation Sindoor's Global Outreach", was published by The Hindu on Monday morning — but what drew national attention was that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) shared it on social media platform X, giving it a surprising endorsement.

PMO boosts Tharoor's article on global diplomacy

The PMO's post was brief yet striking: "Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor write - Lessons from Operation Sindoor's global outreach." In the piece, Tharoor commended PM Modi's "energy, dynamism, and willingness to engage with other nations," while urging broader support for the Prime Minister's diplomatic initiatives.

This unexpected amplification by the PMO has intensified speculation about Tharoor's political future, with many interpreting it as a sign of an impending shift from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — a move that would rank among the most significant political crossovers in recent years.

(Image Source : X)PMO shared a screengrab.

Kerala Congress criticises Tharoor, fueling tensions

The article has not gone down well with several Congress leaders in Kerala, Tharoor’s home state, who view his recent remarks as being overly sympathetic toward the ruling BJP. This discontent isn't new — it resurfaced during the Nilambur Assembly by-election campaign, where Tharoor's noticeable absence raised eyebrows, even though the Congress eventually retained the seat.

Criticism also intensified after Tharoor led a government delegation to five countries, including the United States, Brazil, and Panama, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. His praise for the Modi government's foreign policy and military response drew accusations of being a "super spokesperson" for the BJP.

Differences of opinion, not defection, says Tharoor

Responding to speculation about a possible switch, Tharoor has repeatedly denied any intention to leave the Congress. In an interview with a private news organisation last week, he dismissed the rumours as "differences of opinion with only some elements of the leadership," stressing his long-standing commitment to the Congress and its values over the past 16 years.

Tharoor emphasised that despite participating in a government-led international delegation, his role was to represent India, not any one party. He underlined that fighting global terrorism and enhancing India’s diplomatic standing were non-partisan goals.

Party meetings and the road ahead

Tharoor has reportedly held recent discussions with senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to clarify his position and future in the party. However, no official statements or resolutions have been made public.

While speculation over his political realignment continues to grow, Tharoor maintains that he remains loyal to the Congress. Whether this signals a shift in political strategy or the early signs of a realignment remains to be seen — but for now, his comments and the PMO's endorsement have certainly stirred a complex mix of admiration, suspicion, and controversy within Indian politics.