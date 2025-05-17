Shashi Tharoor responds to Congress snub: 'Honoured to serve nation, govt found me appropriate' Shashi Tharoor acknowledged Congress’s omission of his name for foreign delegations, stating the government chose him based on his expertise and readiness to serve the nation.

New Delhi:

On his name not being included in the list of leaders nominated by the Congress party for the diplomatic delegations being sent abroad to present India’s stand on terrorism, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "The party is completely entitled to its opinion. Clearly, this being a government delegation, the government had its own opinion as to who they felt was appropriate. I must say, I’m unaware of any further contacts between the government and my party and I think you should ask those concerned. As far as I'm concerned, I was asked both in my capacity as a chairman of a Parliamentary Standing Committee dealing with these issues and my personal experience over the years in international affairs and the need for that experience and such knowledge as I may possess to be put to the service of the nation at this time."

Tharoor, a senior Congress leader and former UN diplomat, is among seven MPs selected from across party lines to lead India’s global diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor and the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. These all-party delegations will visit strategic partner nations — including members of the UN Security Council — later this month to reinforce India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

Despite his inclusion, a political row has erupted within the Congress party. Reports suggest that the party had officially proposed four names for the delegations — Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Nasir Hussain, and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring — in a letter from Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Tharoor's name was notably absent from this list, raising questions about internal disagreements.

Reacting to the government's decision, Tharoor expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to the nation. “I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!” he posted on X.

According to the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, the delegations aim to convey India’s united stance against terrorism to the international community. Tharoor will lead the team to the United States, with other delegations headed by MPs Baijayant Panda (Europe), Kanimozhi (Russia), Shrikant Shinde (Africa), Ravi Shankar Prasad (Gulf), Supriya Sule (Latin America), and Sanjay Jha (Southeast Asia).