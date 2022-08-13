Salman Rushdie stabbed: Shashi Tharoor says 'sad day but worse would be..."

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shashi Tharoor

Salman Rushdie stabbing: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he was "utterly horrified and shocked" by the stabbing of Salman Rushdie at an event in the US. As he wished the author a complete recovery from his wounds, the Congress leaders 'calling it a sad day' and added that it would be "worse if creative expression can no longer be free and open."

"Utterly horrified & shocked by the stabbing of @SalmanRushdie. Wish him a speedy & complete recovery from his wounds, even though, with a sinking heart, I recognize that life for him can never be the same again. A sad day, worse if creative expression can no longer be free & open," Tharoor tweeted.

Rushdie, who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing "The Satanic Verses", was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident identified as Hadi Matar on stage on Friday while he was being introduced at the event of the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York.

A bloodied Rushdie was airlifted from a field adjacent to the venue to a hospital in northwestern Pennsylvania where the 75-year-old writer underwent surgery.

The author spent about 10 years under police protection in the United Kingdom, living in hiding after Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie’s execution.

A bounty of over USD 3 million has been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie, who has been a prominent spokesman for free expression and liberal causes. Since 2000, Rushdie has lived in the United States.

