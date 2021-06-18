Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary panel to question Twitter over 'misuse' today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Twitter has lost legal indemnity in India as the company did not comply with the new IT rules

A parliamentary panel headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will question top officials of the micro blogging site Twitter to know their views on prevention of misuse of the social media platform. The social media giants Twitter and Facebook has been summoned to depose before it on Friday on issues related to misuse of the platforms and protection of citizens’ rights.

According to a notice of the standing committee meeting on June 18, its agenda is to "hear the views of representatives of Twitter followed by evidence of representatives Electronics Technology on safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space."

Twitter has lost legal indemnity in India as the company did not comply with the new IT rules. According to government, Twitter will now have to face penal actions just like other publishers.

The micro blogging site faced backlash after it failed to take action against misleading content linked to the Ghaziabad assault case wherein an elderly Muslim man had alleged that he was assaulted by a mob, his beard was cut off and he was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram.

