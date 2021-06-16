Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ghaziabad assault case: FIR against Twitter, others; police denies communal angle

Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident, in which a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off.

In the FIR, the Police said, "There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off. The following entities -- The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami -- without checking the fact, started giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly they started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities."

Police further said that Twitter has done nothing to prevent the video from getting viral, and named "Twitter, Twitter Communications India Pvt, The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohamed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami" as accused in the FIR.

Police in the FIR noted that there is no communal angle in the incident.

"The victim Abdul Samad Sufi and the accused have known each other for a long time. The victim sold a tabeez (amulet) to the key accused with the promise that it will bring him prosperity but he [Parvesh] complained that it had an adverse effect on his family. When the tabeez did not work, the accused got angry and had beaten the victim," the FIR said.

It further informed that a case in the matter has been filed and Ghaziabad police have arrested the three accused who had trashed the elderly victim.

Muslims' right to dignity being snatched: Owaisi 'strongly' condemns Loni incident

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, AIMIM Chief alleged that such incidents against Muslims are happening because these attackers know they will receive political support from the ruling party.

"A 72-year-old man was brutally beaten up and his beard was forcefully cut off. The persons who attacked him are of the same kind who are inducing hatred in Muslims of this country. While beating the old man brutally, these attackers have recorded the video and have posted it on social media," he said.

"Since 2014 when BJP government came into power, the right to dignity of Muslims in the country is being snatched from them. Such incidents have been frequently happening since the Modi Government has come to power," Owaisi added.

Strongly condemning the Loni incident, he said, "Such brutal incidents against Muslims are happening because these attackers know that after such acts Mahapanchayats will be called and they will get political power and support from BJP and RSS."

Recently, a video went viral on social media where six people could be seen trashing an elderly man. The assailants also chopped off the victims' beard and it was reported that the victim was made to chant slogans like "Jai Shree Ram" and "Vande Mataram".

(With ANI inputs)

