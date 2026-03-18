Shashi Tharoor hails UPI's global adoption, says 'India now a techno-diplomatic leader'

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised India's digital payments system, saying the global adoption of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has positioned the country as a "techno-diplomatic leader." He was speaking at Global Confluence 2026, organised by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

UPI is currently accepted for merchant payments in several countries, including France, the UAE, Singapore, Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Qatar. It allows Indian travellers to scan local QR codes for instant, secure transactions, often without forex fees.

'UPI makes India a 'techno-diplomatic leader': Shashi Tharoor

Highlighting its growing international footprint, the Congress MP noted that UPI has now been adopted by 19 countries, allowing India to leverage its homegrown technological innovation to expand its global influence. "Through the adoption of UPI by 19 countries, we have suddenly become a techno-diplomatic leader in that we are using a technological skill developed in India as a calling card to extend our influence to other countries," he said.

He further asserted that UPI is faster than systems developed in the United States, which have long been considered global standards.

Tharoor said that this has changed global perceptions about India's technological capabilities. "Suddenly, people are saying, ‘Look how advanced India is. They look like us, they behave like us, they sound like us, but they’ve got this very QR code on a chaiwala’s card'," Tharoor remarked, underlining how everyday use of digital payments reflects India's tech-driven progress.

What is UPI?

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a modern digital payment system designed to make cashless transactions extremely simple for anyone with a bank account and a smartphone. It is a key initiative aimed at promoting a cashless economy in India.

UPI is built on the IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) framework but is far more user-friendly. Unlike traditional bank transfers, UPI does not require users to enter the beneficiary’s name, bank account number, or IFSC code. Instead, transactions can be completed using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA).

Launched in 2016 by NPCI, UPI lets users link multiple bank accounts at single platform, and send money instantly using just a UPI ID- without sharing any personal bank details to the receiver. Its interoperability across different apps and banks has made it popular among users and businesses alike. QR payments, 24x7 availability, and in-app support make it accessible even in rural areas.

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