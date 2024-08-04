Shashi Tharoor, criticised for 'memorable day in Wayanad' post, hits back at 'trolls' with word's definition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday (August 4) put out the definition of “memorable” to slam those criticising him for using the word in a social media post on the relief work that he participated in at a Wayanad landslide affected place. It started with Tharoor sharing on X a video montage of the relief works he was a part of for victims of the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district. He had captioned the post on Saturday as “Some memories of a memorable day in Wayanad”.

Several people slammed him for using the word "memorable" in the post. "Disasters and Deaths are memorable for Shashi Tharoor," a X user posted.

Hitting back at the trolls, Tharoor said in a post late Friday, "For all the trolls: definition of 'memorable': Something that is memorable is worth remembering or likely to be remembered, because it is special or unforgettable." "That's all I meant," he added.

Advanced radars, drones, and heavy machinery were being used by rescue teams to locate survivors or deceased on Saturday, the fifth day of the tragic landslides that killed hundreds in Kerala's Wayanad district.

Wayanad landslides

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday (August 3) that search and rescue operations in disaster-hit Wayanad are in their final stages, however, 206 people remain missing. He said that the authorities are facing difficulties in identifying the dead bodies and parts recovered from the Chaliyar river.

"Till now, 215 bodies have been recovered, of which 87 are women, 98 are men, and 30 are children. As many as 148 bodies have been handed over so far. There are 206 people missing. 81 people are injured and are under treatment in various hospitals," he said while speaking to the media.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Search and rescue operations in disaster-hit Wayanad in its final stages, says Kerala CM Vijayan