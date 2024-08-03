Search and rescue operations in disaster-hit Wayanad in its final stages, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wayanad landslide

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday (August 3) that search and rescue operations in disaster-hit Wayanad are in their final stages, however, 206 people remain missing. He said that the authorities are facing difficulties in identifying the dead bodies and parts recovered from the Chaliyar river.

"Till now, 215 bodies have been recovered, of which 87 are women, 98 are men, and 30 are children. As many as 148 bodies have been handed over so far. There are 206 people missing. 81 people are injured and are under treatment in various hospitals," he said while speaking to the media.

Who all are involved in rescue ops?

He informed that as many as 67 bodies remain unidentified and the panchayats will perform the last rites. The search operations are underway involving 1,419 personnel from the Fire Force, NDRF, Forest Department, Police, Indian Army, and volunteers from Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister added.

K-9 squads and the Tamil Nadu Medical Team are also participating, the chief minister said, adding that advanced equipment like Human Rescue Radar and drone-based radar are also being used. Image Source : PTIActor and Lt. Col.(Hony) Mohanlal of 122 TA (Madras) with others during his visit to a landslide-affected area

Vijayan also mentioned the rehabilitation efforts of his government and said that a secure region will be identified, and a township will be constructed. He said the education minister will visit the schools destroyed in the region, and will ensure that children’s education is not disrupted. He said in Chooralmala, 866 police officers are leading search operations.

"Fire and Rescue Services, along with volunteers, have played a crucial role, rescuing around 1,000 people using a zip line bridge and a temporary bridge. The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society contributed significantly by constructing helipads and providing food," he said.

Global community responded positively to appeal for contributions: CM

He said that the global community has responded positively to the appeal for contributions to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). He said the donations can be made online to CMDRF through various methods, with receipts available for download. However, the QR code system for UPI transactions has been withdrawn to prevent misuse, he added.

Landslides were reported in Kochuthodukunnu, Panam, Valiyapanam, Paniyeri and Muchankai areas as well, he said. Vijayan said detailed investigations will be conducted to understand the root causes of the Wayanad disaster and develop advanced prediction tools for natural disasters.

