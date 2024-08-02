Kerala landslides: Congress will build more than 100 houses in Wayanad, says Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi meets with Congress leaders

Kerala landslides: Describing the landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala as a 'terrible tragedy' Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised that Congress will build more than 100 houses in the destruction. The Congress MP also said he is going to raise the matter in Delhi and also with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as "this is a different level of tragedy and should be treated differently". The Congress leader, who arrived in Wayanad a day ago and saw the extent of the destruction caused by the landslides, called it a "national disaster" and demanded an urgent comprehensive action plan to deal with it.

The Congress MP said that rehabilitation is going to be very important, as a lot of the survivors told him they did not want to go back to the landslide-hit areas.

He said, "I have been here since yesterday. As I said yesterday, this is a terrible tragedy. We went to the site yesterday. We went to the camps, we assessed the situation there. Today, we had a meeting with the administration and the panchayat. They briefed us on the number of casualties they expect, the number of houses that have been damaged and their strategy."

"We have said that we are here to help in any way possible. Congress family would like to commit to build 100 plus houses. I think, Kerala has not seen this type of a tragedy in one area, and I am going to raise it in Delhi and also with the chief minister here that this is a different level of tragedy and should be treated differently."