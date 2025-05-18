Shashi Tharoor brushes off Congress snub talk over foreign delegation invite, says 'I know my worth' Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has defended his decision to lead a multi-party delegation abroad under 'Operation Sindoor', emphasising that he sees "no politics" in the invitation extended by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Tharoor said national service transcends party lines.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has brushed off any political overtones in his decision to lead a multi-party delegation abroad for 'Operation Sindoor', saying, "I see no politics in it." Tharoor, a former diplomat and one of Congress's most prominent international voices, confirmed on Saturday that he accepted the Centre's invitation to head a delegation aimed at countering Pakistan's narrative on terrorism without any hesitation. "Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called me, and I agreed immediately," he told reporters, citing his prior experience in handling foreign affairs as a reason for the selection.

'National service above party politics'

Tharoor dismissed concerns that his acceptance might have sparked discontent within the Congress, which had reportedly proposed other names for the delegation. Asked if the party was unhappy with his decision, Tharoor responded, "You will have to ask them (Congress). I cannot be insulted so easily. I know my worth."

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said that when the nation is in crisis, political differences should take a back seat. "Politics becomes important only when we have a nation. We are all Indians first," he said, referencing the 88-hour standoff with Pakistan earlier this month.

Tharoor added that when he initially received Rijiju's call, he had informed the party about it. "I see no politics in it. National service is the duty of every citizen," he asserted, explaining that the central government sought his expertise as part of the national effort to counter Pakistan's influence globally.

Congress's internal rift over delegation picks

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh added to the intrigue by stating that there is a difference between "being in the Congress and of the Congress," hinting at possible internal discontent over Tharoor's decision. Ramesh said that the party had nominated former Union Minister Anand Sharma, Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, and Lok Sabha MP Raja Brar after the government asked for four names for the delegations.

When asked about this apparent snub, Tharoor maintained that his role in the delegation was a matter of national duty. "When the country is attacked, all of us speaking in one voice and standing united is good for the nation, according to me," he said.

The central government has named Tharoor as the leader of one of the seven multi-party delegations tasked with projecting India's national consensus and resolute approach against terrorism on the global stage. The delegations are expected to visit key partner countries, including the US, UK, and Japan, to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

(With PTI inputs)