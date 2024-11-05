Tuesday, November 05, 2024
     
From Chhath puja to Bollywood songs: Famous renditions that made Sharda Sinha a household name

Folk singer Sharda Sinha was on ventilator support for the last few days. Known for her Chhath songs, she has been fighting myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2018.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2024 23:27 IST
sharda sinha dies
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha

Sharda Sinha, the famous folk singer breathed her last after a prolonged illness in AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday. 72-year-old Padma Awardee had been in critical condition for the last few days. In 2017, Sinha was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that affects the bone marrow.

Earlier in September, her husband Braj Kishore Sinha died due to a brain haemorrhage. Her songs were most cherished in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Because of her predominant singing in Bhojpuri and Maithili, she earned the title of 'Bihar Kokila.' 

Famous songs of Sharda Sinha

She has also sung some time immemorial songs in Bollywood films. She gained prominence with an emotional solo in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun-- 'Babul Jo Tum Ne Sikhaya.' Her 2016 song based on the auspicious Chhath festival-- ‘Pahele Pahil Hum Kayeni Chhath,’-- was also cherished by people across India.

Some prominent songs sung by Padma Shri Sharda Sinha:

  • Kahe Toh Se Sajna - Maine Pyar Kiya
  • Taar Bijli - Gangs of Wasseypur
  • Kaun Si Nagaria - Chaarfutiya Chhokare
  • Kelwa Ke Paat Par Ugalan Suraj Mal Jhake Jhuke
  • Ho Dinanath
  • Hey Chhathi Maiya
  • Bahangi Lachakat Jaaye
  • Roje Roje Ugelaa
  • Jode Jode Supawa
  • Suna Chhathi Maai
  • Patna Ke Ghat Par
