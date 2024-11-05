From Chhath puja to Bollywood songs: Famous renditions that made Sharda Sinha a household name

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha

Sharda Sinha, the famous folk singer breathed her last after a prolonged illness in AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday. 72-year-old Padma Awardee had been in critical condition for the last few days. In 2017, Sinha was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that affects the bone marrow.

Earlier in September, her husband Braj Kishore Sinha died due to a brain haemorrhage. Her songs were most cherished in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Because of her predominant singing in Bhojpuri and Maithili, she earned the title of 'Bihar Kokila.'

Famous songs of Sharda Sinha

She has also sung some time immemorial songs in Bollywood films. She gained prominence with an emotional solo in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun-- 'Babul Jo Tum Ne Sikhaya.' Her 2016 song based on the auspicious Chhath festival-- ‘Pahele Pahil Hum Kayeni Chhath,’-- was also cherished by people across India.

Some prominent songs sung by Padma Shri Sharda Sinha: