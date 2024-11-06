Sharda Sinha's last rites to be performed with state honour in Patna, announces CM Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sharda Sinha

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced that the last rites of popular folk singer Sharda Sinha will be performed with full state honour in Patna. Sinha passed away on Tuesday night at around 9:20 pm due to refractory shock as a result of septicaemia.

According to the CMO, Kumar has directed the Patna district magistrate to make necessary arrangements for Sinha's cremation. Her body is likely to arrive from Delhi in the afternoon.

Anshuman Sinha, son of Sharda Sinha informed about her last rituals and said that her mortal remains would reach Patna around 9:40 am. Anshuman Sinha said, "We have decided that the last rites of my mother (Sharda Sinha) will take place at the same place where my father's last rite was performed... Therefore, we will take her mortal remains to Patna tomorrow..."Mourning the death of her mother, Anshuman Sinha, son of the renowned singer Sharda Sinha, on Wednesday said that it is a sad time for the family and her loved ones as she took her last breath on the very first day of the Chhath Puja.

CM Nitish consoles Sinha's death

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Nitish expressed grief over the demise of 'Bihar Kokila.' He took to X and said, "The demise of Bihar Kokila, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee Sharda Sinha ji is sad. She was a famous folk singer. She had sung Maithili, Bajjika, Bhojpuri as well as Hindi songs. She had also lent her melodious voice to many Hindi films. The melodious songs sung by late Sharda Sinha ji on the occasion of Chhath festival reverberate in all parts of the country including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Her demise has caused an irreparable loss in the field of music. I pray to God for eternal peace of her soul and to give strength to her family and fans to bear this sorrow."