PM Modi speaks to folk singer Sharda Sinha's son, assures full support for her treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi and folk singer Sharda Sinha

Sharda Sinha health update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 5) spoke to Anshuman Sinha, the son of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, to inquire about her health. PM Modi also assured all kind of support for her treatment. The celebrated artist, known for her soul-stirring folk renditions during the Chhath festival, is critically ill and currently receiving care at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

According to the latest update, Sharda Sinha has been in an unconscious state while receiving treatment in the hospital.

Her son, Anshuman Sinha, has kept the fans informed about his mother's health, sharing updates through social media and media outlets.

Sharda Sinha put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

The singer was put on a ventilator after her health condition deteriorated on Monday night. Sharda Sinha, 72, has been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2018. The folk singer was admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Science, Delhi on October 27.

Professor in-charge of media and professor in the Department of Anatomy All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, Dr Rima Dada said that renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha is stable and is under constant monitoring. "Sharda Sinha ji is Hemodynamically stable (Hemodynamic stability means that the blood pressure and heart rate of a person are stable) but under constant monitoring. She has been suffering from multiple myeloma since 2018," Dr Rima Dada said.

Who is Sharda Sinha?

The folk singer's decline in health has sparked widespread concern among her fans and well-wishers. Known for her contributions to the traditional folk music of Bihar and her iconic Chhath geet, Sharda Sinha is considered a cultural ambassador of the region.

She is a popular folk singer and classical singer. She hails from Bihar. She is known for singing Maithili and Bhojpuri songs. Some of her popular works include 'Vivaah Geet' and 'Chhath Geet'. She is also the recipient of Padma Shri in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018 for her contribution to music.

Not only this, she has also lent her soulful voice to some Bollywood songs like Kahe Toh Se Sajna from Maine Pyar Kiya. She has also sung in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Gangs of Wasseypur, among others. In her career, she has sung over 60 Chhath songs in nine albums released by big music brands including HMV, Tips and T-Series.

(Input: Anamika Gaur)

Also Read: Sharda Sinha, popular folk singer, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

Also Read: Sharda Sinha aka Bihar Kokila admitted to Delhi AIIMS emergency ward