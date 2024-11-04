Monday, November 04, 2024
     
  Sharda Sinha, popular folk singer, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

Sharda Sinha, popular folk singer, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

The folk singer was earlier admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Science, Delhi on October 27.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2024 22:27 IST
Sharda Sinha bihar folk singer put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS, Sharda Sinha health deteriorates, r
Image Source : SHARDA SINHA (X) Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha.

The health of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha has deteriorated today (November 4). She was put on a ventilator at AIIMS in the national capital on Monday. The folk singer was earlier admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Science, Delhi on October 27 due to bone marrow cancer. 

Professor in-charge of media and professor in the Department of Anatomy All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, Dr Rima Dada said that renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha is stable and is under constant monitoring.

"Sharda Sinha ji is Hemodynamically stable (Hemodynamic stability means that the blood pressure and heart rate of a person are stable) but under constant monitoring. She has been suffering from multiple myeloma since 2018," Dr Rima Dada said.

Today, Union Minister Chirag Paswan visited AIIMS to inquire about Sharda Sinha's health and recently Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Ramnath Thakur, and Dharmshila Gupta also met Sinha. 

Know about Sharda Sinha 

Recipient of Padma Bhushan, Sharda Sinha is a Maithili-language folk singer from Bihar. She also sings in Bhojpuri and Magahi languages. Her Maithili version of the Chhath Puja-themed song 'Ho Dinanath' is widely appreciated by many. In 2018, Sinha was awarded Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day. 

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)

