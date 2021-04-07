COVID-19: Sharad Pawar gets second dose of vaccination

Image Source : ANI Sharad Pawar gets second dose of vaccination.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar received the second dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 7), on the occasion of the World Health Day. A statement from the party said, the 80-year-old NCP leader got the first dose on March 1.

A medical team from the government-run JJ Hospital was present at Pawar's residence to complete the vaccination procedure. Pawar appealed to people to get their inoculation completed, as per Centre's guidelines, at the earliest.

The NCP chief recently underwent a procedure for the treatment of a stone in the gall bladder and is likely to undergo a surgery soon. After the medical procedure at the Breach Candy Hospital here, he was advised rest.

The NCP shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

