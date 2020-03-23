Shaheed Diwas: Programmes on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day cancelled amid coronavirus fears

Image Source : TWITTER/@VPSECRETARIAT Shaheed Diwas: No programme on Bhagat Singh due to coronavirus fears

March 23 marks Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day and the day when Indian socialist revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar had attained martyrdom. For the first time in decades, no programme has been organised to mark the martyrdom day of the revolutionaries. The decision to not hold any event on Shaheed Diwas in Punjab comes amid the rising cases of coronavirus across the country. Several UTs and states, including Punjab, have announced a lockdown to restrict locals from gathering at a site for any cause, to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown in states will remain in imposition till March 31.

According to media reports, the programmes that were supposed to be held near India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur and at Bhagat Singh's native village have been postponed by the concerned authorities.

However, tributes were paid to Bhagat Singh today on Shaheed Diwas. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, " On Shaheed Diwas, I bow down to the great sons of mother India."

शहीद दिवस पर मां भारती के महान सपूत वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को कोटि-कोटि नमन। देश के लिए उनका बलिदान कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र सदा याद रखेगा। जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

History and significance of Shaheed Diwas

On this day in 1931, three young revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British rulers in Lahore jail. The arrest of the three in the Lahore conspiracy case, subsequent hanging and cremation in Sutlej River provided ammunition to the burning pyre of revolution.

Shaheed Diwas 2020

People across the nation remember the sacrifice made young inspirational souls like Bhagat Singh on this day. Schools and colleges hold events on poetry, speech or drama to pay tribute to the revolutionaries, who were not deterred even in the face of death.

Top broadcasters play the movie adaptation of Bhagat Singh and his comrades’ lives on this day.

