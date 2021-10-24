Follow us on Image Source : PTI Several buildings in Gurugram, Faridabad will have to be demolished: Haryana CM Khattar on 'forest land'

Several buildings in Gurugram and Faridabad will have to be demolished if authorities were to remove all structures from 'forest land' as defined by the Supreme Court in its 2018 judgement, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the fresh affidavit filed before the apex court on 2018 Kant Enclave verdict.

The Supreme Court in 2018 had noted that all notified land in the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), was to be considered 'forest land.'

The court on July 23 had directed the state government to raze down all unauthorized structures on the Aravali forest land.

The state government abided by the direction and demolished a slum colony in Khori Gaon and sent show-cause notices to several owners of commercial structures including farmhouses, banquet halls, etc.

Many had claimed that their properties fell outside of the defined 'forest land'. However, that state's forest department had dismissed all objections stating that these lands were notified under the PLPA, 1900 and were to be treated as 'forest land.

Khattar, opposing the top court's directive this time, said that Forest Act and land notified under PLPA are different adding that 40 per of the area of Haryana comes under PLPA.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: ​Free education for those whose family income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh per annum: Haryana CM Khattar

Latest India News