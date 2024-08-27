Centre appoints senior IPS officer B Srinivasan as new NSG chief

Follow us on Image Source : X/NSG NSG

The Centre has appointed senior IPS officer B Srinivasan as the Director General of National Security Guard (NSG), a government order said on Tuesday (August 27). Srinivasan is a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Srinivasan as Director General, NSG, from the date of joining the post and up to August 31, 2027, ie, the date of his superannuation, said a Personnel Ministry order.

He is currently serving as the director of Bihar Police Academy, Rajgir. Popularly known as the "black cats", the federal contingency force NSG was raised in 1984.

Srinivasan, a 1992 batch IPS officer from the Bihar cadre, has be appointed for the role of NSG Director General following the exit of Nalin Prabhat, who has been assigned as the Special Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre shortened Nalin Prabhat's tenure as NSG Director General and arranged for his inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh to the Union Territories cadre (AGMUT) for an initial three-year term.

Prabhat, a 1992 batch IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh, is set to assume the position of Special DG of Jammu and Kashmir Police after the retirement of RR Swain on September 30.