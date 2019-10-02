Image Source : FILE Man, who immolated himself at police station, dies

A 44-year-old man, who allegedly set himself on fire inside a police station in Shivajinagar area, died at a hospital on Wednesday.

Three persons were arrested for alleged abetment of suicide following the death of Abdul Hamid Jamadar, resident of Bainganwadi in Shivaji Nagar.

Jamadar had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries. He died at Kasturba Hospital in suburban Borivali, the police said.

Police arrested Shameem Ansari, Shakeel Ansari and Shareef Ansari, who are his neighbours, for alleged abetment of suicide.

Jamadar and the Ansari family had a dispute over the running of an illegal parking facility, a police officer said. They had had a heated argument two days ago, he said.

On Tuesday, around 2 pm, Jamadar came to the police station and set himself on fire after pouring kerosene on himself on the second floor of the station.

While the police booked his neighbours, his family has alleged that the police were refusing to register his complaint against the Ansaris, which drove him to the extreme step.

