Coal company loses Rs 2.68 crore after goat's death in Odisha. Here's what happened

Representational Image

A coal company suffered a loss of Rs 2.68 crore after the death of a goat in Odisha. You must be wondering what led to the coal company incurring losses? Here's what happened:

People from the Chatia Hurtings Village created a ruckus as they protested against the killing of the goat in the prohibited mining area.

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, MCL, suffered the loss on the account of stoppage of coal transportation and despatch work at Jaganath Sidings in Talcher Coalfields following the death of a goat after it collided with a coal transportation tipper on Monday, said an MCL statement.

Jaganath Sidings 1 and 2 at Talcher Coalfields were forcibly stopped by the villagers on Monday morning. Work resumed only at 2.30 p.m. after the intervention of senior officials and the police, the statement said.

Due to the three-and-a-half-hour-long stoppage, MCL suffered an estimated loss of Rs 1.4 crore on account of coal transportation to the sidings, and Rs 1.28 crore on account of despatch through railways, said the MCL statement.

The government exchequer also suffered an estimated loss of around Rs 46 lakh due to this unprecedented stoppage, it said.

The company has lodged an FIR with the local police for necessary action against those who created the illegal obstruction.

While coal mines are restricted working zones where only people who are authorised, trained and have the knowhow of the mines enter to perform their job, the entry to mine areas is totally prohibited for general movement.