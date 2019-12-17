Image Source : PTI Seelampur violence: 12 cops among 21 injured; 5 detained

At least 21 people suffered injuries in violence that broke out in Seelampur on Tuesday. The injured included 12 policemen and six civilians. Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Seelampur today. Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Two FIRs have been registered at Seelampur and Zaffrabad police stations. Five people were detained.

Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities as the standoff continued for around one-and-a-half hours. Police said the situation has been brought under control.

Officials said some people were supposed to stage a protest against the amended Citizenship Act at Jafrabad at around 2 pm but people gathered between 1 pm and 1.15 pm at Seelampur point and were stopped by police.

"A hidden mob, without any prior information, marched to Seelampur point. It swelled to 4,000-5,000 people. They were peaceful for about 30 minutes. But after that they indulged in minor clashes," the official said.

