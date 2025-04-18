Seelampur murder: Who is Ziqra? The gun toting 'Lady Don' accused of killing Delhi teen 17-year-old Kunal was brutally stabbed to death in Delhi's Seelampur on Thursday. His family is now claiming the killing was a revenge attack led by a woman named Ziqra who is known for her notoriety and flaunting guns on social media.

New Delhi:

Ziqra, a notorious woman living as a tenant in Delhi's Seelampur area, has come under police scanner following the brutal murder of 17-year-old Kunal.

Known locally as 'Lady Don', Zikqa is feared in the neighbourhood for her close links with criminal gangs, frequent flaunting of firearms on social media, and openly defying the law in the streets.

According to locals and law enforcement sources, Ziqra is not just an independent criminal figure but is also connected to the underworld. She was reportedly employed as a bouncer by Zoya, the wife of gangster Hashim Baba, one of Delhi’s well-known criminal figures. She is also reportedly involved in many illegal activities, including gun-related offences, and has earned a reputation for violence and intimidation.

Ziqra, who goes by the username of Lady Don on Instagram, has multiple cases filed against her and was recently arrested under the Arms Act after posting an Instagram reel where she was seen waving a pistol.

Even during her court appearances and police custody, she is said to have continued to make videos and post them online, showing reckless behaviour. Her social media is filled with videos showing her posing with firearms and surrounded by young men who reportedly follow her commands without question.

Also read: Teen's murder sparks protest in Seelampur, locals block key ISBT Kashmiri Gate-Ghaziabad road

Involvement in Seelampur murder

In the murder case of Kunal, residents and the victim’s family have accused Ziqra of being involved. The 17-year-old was reportedly killed on Thursday evening in what is claimed to be a revenge attack.

People from Kunal's community had earlier assaulted Ziqra's brother Sahil, following which a case of attempt to murder was lodged. Police are now probing whether this was the possible motive behind the stabbing attack on Kunal as a retaliation.

Police have stated that Zikqa's role is still under investigation. She was taken into custody for questioning by Seelampur police’s crack team, but her formal arrest has not yet been shown. Authorities say they are verifying if she was present at the crime scene.

Hindu families' exodus from Seelampur

Zikra is known to operate her gang of 10–12 boys and is almost always seen carrying weapons. Her notoriety has grown to such an extent that residents claim to be living in fear, with some Hindu families reportedly beginning to migrate from areas like Seelampur, Jafrabad, Brahmpuri, Gautampuri, and Chauhan Banger due to rising threats and intimidation.

Reacting to the case, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said she has spoken to the police commissioner about it and they are tracking the accused, and they will be apprehended soon. "An FIR has been registered, and justice will be served.”