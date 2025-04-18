Delhi shocker: 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Seelampur, police launch probe As soon as authorities were alerted, a team from Seelampur Police Station reached the hospital to gather details and begin their investigation. The motive behind the murder of the teenager is yet to be ascertained, police said.

In yet another crime incident in Delhi, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Seelampur area on Thursday evening. As per an official, the incident took place at around 7:38 pm in J-Block of the region and the victim was identified as Kunal. The victim was found critically injured and was immediately rushed to JPC Hospital for emergency medical care. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the official confirmed.

As soon as authorities were alerted, a team from Seelampur Police Station reached the hospital to gather details and begin their investigation. A crime team was also called to inspect the scene of the incident. A case has been registered at the Seelampur Police Station and multiple teams have been deployed to identify and nab the accused, police said. Further investigation is underway, police added.

Minor domestic help found dead at employer's house

In a separate incident, a girl working as a domestic help was found hanging from a shower pipe in the bathroom of her employer's house in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Wednesday (April 16). Police said they are trying to confirm the girl's age, as according to her parents, she was 17 years old, but her employers claim that she was aged around 19-20 years old. On the other hand, a preliminary medical examination has suggested that she was 14 years of age, they added.

According to the girl's family, she had studied up to Class 8 and stopped going to school two years ago, the officer said. The Vasant Kunj South police station received a call regarding the incident on Wednesday. A team was rushed to the spot and it found the girl hanging from a shower pipe in the bathroom, police said. The girl, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, was working at the house for the last month and a half.

