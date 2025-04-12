Delhi: Woman killed by live-in partner in Munirka over suspicion of affair Delhi crime: Jagminthang physically assaulted Lhing over suspicion of having an affair with another man in the nearby Kishangarh area.

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in southwest Delhi's Munirka area over suspicion of an affair, police said on Saturday. Jagminthang, a native of Manipur's Senapati district, was arrested by the police on Tuesday, they said. The woman was identified as Lhing Janeng, a native of Manipur's Churachandpur.

"A PCR call was received around 1.57 pm on April 8 about a dead body found with injury marks near a medical store at Kranti Chowk in Munirka. A police team rushed to the spot and found the body of a woman lying inside a room on the fifth floor of a building," a police officer said.

Police found Janeng had been living at the address for the last two years, and for the past one year, with Lhing. On Monday night, the couple hosted a party, which was attended by three other people – Kapgoulal, Nemneithem, and Kimneithem. The party continued until midnight, after which the guests left.

At some point during the night, Jagminthang physically assaulted Lhing over suspicion of having an affair with another man in the nearby Kishangarh area.

"During inspection, multiple injury marks were found on the body. The scene was examined by the crime and forensic teams. A post-mortem was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital, where the autopsy surgeon gave a verbal opinion suggesting physical assault as the likely cause of death," the officer said.

According to those who attended the party Monday, Lhing was physically assaulted two days earlier and also threatened during the party. Based on the medical-legal case report, a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered.

"During questioning, the accused initially misled the police, but after sustained interrogation and technical analysis, he confessed to the crime," the officer said.