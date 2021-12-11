Chidambaram, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju engage in Twitter war over sedition law

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGES P Chidambaram (left) and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (right)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for the latter's statement saying that the home ministry has no proposal under consideration to scrap the sedition law.



"The Minister of Law said that MHA has informed him that there is no proposal to repeal the sedition law (Section 124A). What he did not say was that MHA has proposals to book many innocent people under the sedition law!," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

"The Law Minister also said that there is no record of the Supreme Court making any observations on the sedition law," Chidambaram added, "What he did not say was that he does not read newspapers reporting the proceedings of the SC."

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back with a Twitter response, "How many thousand sedition cases were slapped on people by Congress Govt ?"

The law minister on Friday said in Lok Sabha that the Ministry of Home Affairs has no proposal under consideration to scrap Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with sedition.

Responding to a question by Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal on whether the Supreme Court has recently termed the sedition law as colonial and has made an observation that it is being misused, Rijiju said,"No such observations have been found in any judgment or order delivered by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India."

