Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
10 injured in clashes between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Of the injured, the condition of one person was said to be critical, while another also sustained a bullet injury, the police said.

Bulandshahr Updated on: October 29, 2019 11:19 IST
Security beefed up after two groups clash in UP, 10 hurt
Security beefed up after two groups clash in UP, 10 hurt

Security measures have been intensified after a clash broke out between two groups over bursting of crackers in a village Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, leaving 10 persons injured, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night. The clash broke out over a dispute on bursting of crackers, which later took a casteist colour, leaving 10 people injured from one group.

Of the injured, the condition of one person was said to be critical, while another also sustained a bullet injury, the police said.

Meanwhile, tension prevails in the village and a heavy deployment of police force has been made.

