Secunderabad-Delhi Rajdhani not to run from next week

Indian Railways has decided to stop Rajdhani Express services between Secunderabad and New Delhi due to poor occupancy.

The services of 02438 New Delhi-Secunderabad Rajdhani Express will be stopped from September 13 while the services of 02437 Secunderabad-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will be stopped from September 16, the South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Tuesday.

The decision has been taken due to poor occupancy of less than 25 per cent, a SCR official said.

As part of the unlocking process, Indian Railways started select mail and express specials. Now the services are being streamlined, based on occupancy, the SCR said.

