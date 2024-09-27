Section 144 imposed in Odisha's Bhadrak after clash breaks out between 2 communities, check restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Section 144 imposed in Odisha.

Section 144 was on Friday evening imposed in Odisha's Bhadrak after a violent clash broke out between 2 communities over a controversial social media post. This prompted the administration to impose prohibitory orders in areas under the Puranabazar police station.

At least two police personnel were injured in stone pelting following which the administration promulgated Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, for an indefinite period, officials told news agency PTI.

The whole episode was unfolded after a social media post by a youth of a particular community, as members of the other group took out a protest rally. Members of the two communities brick-batted each other, an official said.

When a police team reached the spot and objected to the rally, as it was held without prior permission, a section of the protesters attacked the personnel, he said.

The Bhadrak DSP and Bhadrak Town Police Station SI suffered injuries in the violence, the official said.

As the situation turned volatile, the police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the protesters, he added.

Section 144 imposed: Check restrictions:

As part of the Section 144, gathering of large number of people in a public place banned.

Holding processions, rallies, and public meetings banned.

Restrictions imposed in movement of people in specific areas.

Carrying weapons or explosive materials banned.