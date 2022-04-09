Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SCOTTMORRISONMP Scott Morrison celebrates new India-Australia agreement, prepares 'Modi's favorite khichdi'

Highlights Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday prepared Khichdi for his family.

The Indian cuisine symbolized a celebration of India and Australia's new trade agreement.

India and Australia inked an economic cooperation and trade agreement on April 2.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday posted a picture of him making Indian cuisine 'khichdi', symbolizing a celebration of India and Australia's new trade agreement.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujurat province, including his favorite Khichdi. Jen, girls, and mum all approve."

India and Australia inked an economic cooperation and trade agreement on April 2 with an aim to boost economic ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said negotiations with Australia are on for a joint production partnership in the audio-visual services, and an agreement to that effect is expected to be finalised. Australia has technologies and equipment, and India has skilled manpower to increase cooperation in the sector, the minister added.

Notably, in the first India-Australia virtual summit that took place in 2020 too, there was mention of 'Samosa-khichdi' diplomacy. Displaying the bonhomie that the two leaders share, Morrison had said, "I wish I could be there for what has become the famous 'Modi hug' and share my samosas. Next time, it will have to be the Gujarati Khichdi. I will try that in the kitchen before the next time we meet in person."

Responding to his counterpart, PM Modi said, "Your samosas have become famous in India and being discussed across the country while on Khichdi, the Gujarati's will be very happy to know this, however, it's a very common cuisine that is known by different names across the country... will be very happy to enjoy it with you.

