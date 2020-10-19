Unlock 5.0: Schools to reopen in UP, Punjab, Sikkim from today

Image Source : PTI Schools to reopen in UP, Punjab, Sikkim

Schools in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Sikkim will reopen from Monday. The respective state governments have given relaxation in their coronavirus protocol from today, allowing schools to resume operations with the physical presence of students. The schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 in the three states after remaining shut for over six months due to the pandemic.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) on health, sanitation, and necessary protocols for the reopening of schools. Classes will be held in shifts and all protocols including social distancing norms will be followed by the schools to cut the threat of coronavirus. Schools will also have a mechanism for proper sanitisation of premises. Students will only be allowed to attend classes after furnishing written permission from their parents or guardians.

The government order said that 50 per cent of the students should be called in every class on one day. The remaining 50 per cent will attend classes the next day. All teachers, students, and workers should compulsorily use masks.

Schools have been asked to undertake proper sanitisation before every shift regularly. Besides, sanitiser, hand wash, and thermal scanning should be made available in all schools.

The government guidelines said that in case of symptoms of fever or cold in any student or staff, they will be sent home after primary treatment. School buses should be properly sanitised every day and proper distance should be maintained in seating arrangements.

In Punjab, the government order said schools will open for three hours daily. Staff and students in containment zones will not be allowed to attend classes. To ensure social distancing norms are followed, the government order said that only one student will be allowed to sit on one bench.

Schools have been asked to make necessary arrangements for sanitisation of premises regularly. Also, all gates should remain open at the time of entry and exit to avoid overcrowding.

In Sikkim, the government partially opened schools on September 21. But from today, the government has decided to reopen all schools in a graded manner. The government has announced to annul the winter vacation and Saturday holidays.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage